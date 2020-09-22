INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision Tuesday evening.
Independence police were called to the area of R.D. Mize and Maybrook just before 6 p.m.
Officers said an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck left the roadway and traveled through a yard and privacy fence then struck a tree.
The driver and sole occupant was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died. The identity of the deceased will be released after family members have been notified.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
