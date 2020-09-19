INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning.
Independence police were called to 13th and Brookside for a “man down” just after 3:40 a.m.
When they arrived at the location, they located a deceased male in a grassy area near the roadway who suffered from a gunshot wound.
Police have identified the deceased male as 37-year-old Carlos D. Burnett of Kansas City, Missouri.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
