INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened early Thursday. 

According to the police, it happened around 2 a.m. at a home on N. Pleasant Street near W. 2nd Street. 

When police arrived, they found two people had been shot.

One man had been shot in the head and was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The other person was a woman who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

No further information is available at this time. 

