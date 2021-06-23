INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide after a teen was found dead inside a residence on Wednesday afternoon.
The police say they went to the 2300 block of S. Crescent Ave. after receiving a nature unknown call for service.
When they arrived, a female teen was founded dead inside. She had sustained an apparent gunshot wound.
The police say this is being investigated as a homicide.
Additional information will be released when it become available, police add.
Anyone with information that could assist in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or IPD Tips at 816-325-7777. People can also email leads@indepmo.org.
