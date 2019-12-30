INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a shooting took place Monday night.
Independence police were called to the area of 100 S Fuller regarding a shots fired call just after 5:30.
When officers arrived, they located one individual who had been shot. The individual was transported to an area hospital.
This incident is still under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available. Police are asking to avoid the area at this time.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact 325-TIPS or 325-7000 reference IPD case number 2019-100132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.