INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a shooting took place Monday night.

Independence police were called to the area of 100 S Fuller regarding a shots fired call just after 5:30.

When officers arrived, they located one individual who had been shot. The individual was transported to an area hospital.

This incident is still under investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available. Police are asking to avoid the area at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact 325-TIPS or 325-7000 reference IPD case number 2019-100132.

