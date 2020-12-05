Independence police investigating after man is fatally shot
(Independence Police Department)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide and looking for two subjects in a U-Haul pickup. 

Police say they went to the 3300 block of Oxford Ave. at 3:22 p.m. Saturday on a call about a shooting. 

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the driveway of a residence there. 

The man was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. 

Police say they are looking for two people who left the scene in a single cab Chevrolet pickup truck with U-Haul logos on it. 

No other information is available at this time. 

Anyone who knows anything about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, the Independece police tips hotline at 816-325-7777, or email leads@indepmo.org.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.