Independence police investigating after man is fatally shot

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide and looking for two subjects in a U-Haul pickup.
Police say they went to the 3300 block of Oxford Ave. at 3:22 p.m. Saturday on a call about a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the driveway of a residence there.
The man was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Police say they are looking for two people who left the scene in a single cab Chevrolet pickup truck with U-Haul logos on it.
No other information is available at this time.
Anyone who knows anything about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, the Independece police tips hotline at 816-325-7777, or email leads@indepmo.org.
