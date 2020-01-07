INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a car reportedly crashed into the corner of a house Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to a residence located in the 800 block of Nickel Avenue in Independence.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Chopper5 was overhead the crash and could see multiple police cruisers in the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
