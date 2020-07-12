Generic Police Lights 2
(KCTV5 News)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and injured Sunday morning.

The Independence Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred in the eastbound lanes of US 40 Highway, just east of Crysler Avenue.

An eastbound car struck a bicyclist that was crossing the road. The 50-year-old male bicyclist was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for significant injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

