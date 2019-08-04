INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – A motorcyclist has died after driving into the path of an SUV Sunday afternoon.
The crash occurred on Main Street just north of 23rd Street around 4 in Independence.
The crash occurred when the driver of the motorcycle, traveling south on Main, made a left turn driving into the path of a northbound Chevrolet Tahoe.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.
