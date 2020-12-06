Independence police identify person of interest in Saturday homicide

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department has identified a person of interest they are looking for in connection with Saturday's homicide.
Isaiah M. Lopez, 19, is described as a Black man from Independence who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.
Anyone with information about where he may be should call 816-474-TIPS, IPD Tips at 816-325-7777, or email leads@indepmo.org.
The homicide happened in the 3300 block of S. Oxford Ave. around 3:22 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in a driveway who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and died.
Police had said they were looking for two people who left the scene in a Chevrolet pickup truck with U-Haul branding.
On Saturday night, police in Kansas City, Missouri pulled a U-Haul pickup truck out of Bales Lake near 24th and Topping.
On Sunday, Independence police said that they believe that is the same vehicle they were looking for.
The investigating is ongoing.
