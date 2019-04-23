INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police in Independence were asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with developmental disabilities.
Officers said 18-year-old Weslee T. Messer-Covington was last seen Monday afternoon near his home in the 19100 block of East 12th Terrace Court North.
Messer-Covington is described as a white man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds with a shaved head, blue-gray colored eyes and thick prescription glasses.
He was last seen wearing a light blue colored Kansas City Royals jerseys and light blue sweatpants.
Investigators said Messer-Covington left on foot from his home, possibly in the direction of the Truman Sports Complex.
Tuesday night, police said that Messer-Covington had been found.
