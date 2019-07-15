INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police in Independence are investigating an overnight break-in at a local barbecue restaurant where they said one employee was shot by suspects.
Investigators said the break-in took place around 2:45 a.m. at Gates Bar-B-Q located in the 10400 block of East Highway 40.
According to police, security video shows three masked suspects entered the restaurant and assaulted the employee, with one of the suspects shooting the employee several times as the suspects were fleeing.
Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Independence Police Department is asking anyone with any information on the shooting to please call the Independence Police Tip Line at 816-325-7777 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. They can also email the department at leads@indepmo.org.
