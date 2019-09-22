INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police have conducted a suspicious death investigation after human remains were found in a wooded area.
On Saturday night around 11, officers were called to the 2400 block of S. Maywood Avenue on human remains that had been located.
Police are still attempting to identify the deceased person and determine the cause of death.
If you have any information about this, please call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD Tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.