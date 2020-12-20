INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Some other local boys and girls got some help Christmas shopping on Saturday courtesy of police.
Independence police and the Community Services League held their annual "Shop with a Cop" program, helping 120 kids buy gifts for the holidays.
Officers say it's a chance to have positive interactions with the people in their community.
"Most people don't call 911 when they're having a good day, so a lot of our interactions with kids can be scary. Because we may have to take their parent to jail, we may be there on the traffic stop, which can be a scary situation, so this is a moment we can have a positive interaction with them, remind them we're the good guys and we're here to help," said Officer John Syme with the Independence Police Department.
And the Community Services League says this year, a helping hand is more important than ever.
"Sometimes Christmas gets lost in the shuffle for families when you're trying to pay rent and utilities, so we really wanted to do something special for the kiddos this year," said Amy Lynn Rose, vice president of Community Services League.
The Community Services League and the Independence Police Department hold several similar events throughout the year.
