INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Police Department has taken to Facebook, yet again calling for an end to the disturbances involving minors at Independence Center and other nearby businesses.
According to the police department, shoplifting calls are the most common reason police are called to the area. The second most common reason is disturbances.
Some of those disturbances involve fights between a large number of minors, which leads to numerous officers having to respond.
"We strongly encourage parents and guardians to not allow their teens to go in groups to the Independence Center and surrounding businesses unattended," the police department said. "We are looking out for the safety of the juveniles, other shoppers, and the businesses."
"An important part of this discussion is parental responsibility," they continue. They then cite a city ordinance in the following sentence, saying, "We want the parents and guardians of juveniles to know that it is unlawful for them to 'fail or otherwise neglect to provide proper care or supervision for the minor, to encourage, condone, or approve the commission of delinquent acts and/or to knowingly allow the minor to be endangered or exposed to the potential of abuse or exploitation of others.'"
The police department said they will continue to work with management and security along 39th Street in an effort to reduce the number of disturbances. They said they are also working with "community stakeholders" and organizations.
"Some of the plans include increasing awareness and signage of rules and regulations, increasing the presence of officers and security personnel, amending curfew hours for this business district, and looking into alternative recreational activities for juveniles," they said.
The police department added that they have "a good working relationship with members from NAACP, KC AdHoc Against Crime, the Boys and Girls Clubs, Jackson County COMBAT initiatives, and many other community partners."
They ask the public to report any suspicious activity. They also ask those who see any disturbances or crimes in progress to call 911.
"We believe if we work together on this, we can prevent something bad from happening," the Independence Police Department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.