INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in a robbery that occurred on September 3.
Independence Police Detectives are attempting to locate 27-year-old Traviantae D. Higgins from Independence in reference to a robbery that occurred at an ATM in the 1500 block of E. 23rd Street.
Higgins is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 148 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
If you know where police can find Higgins, or you have any information on this case, please call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS or IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org
