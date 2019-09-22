INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in a homicide investigation.
On Sunday around 3 a.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of S. Scott Avenue on a shooting.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located a deceased person inside a residence who had died from apparent gunshot wounds.
Detectives are attempting to locate 58-year-old Kevin M. Kojeski from Independence, Missouri in reference to this investigation.
The identity of the deceased person has not yet been released.
If you know where police can find Kojeski or have any details about this case, please call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD Tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org
