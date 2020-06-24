IPD.JPG
Maggie Holmes

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two subjects who vandalized an elementary school building and park equipment.

The Independence Police Department is attempting to identify the two subjects who vandalized the park equipment and school building at Cler-Mont Elementary School located at 19009 Susquehanna Ridge at about 12:45 a.m. on Monday on June 22nd.

Police say that various playground equipment and walls were spray painted and carved into. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

If you know who they are, please call the Independence Police Department tips line at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

