INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a subject in reference to three armed robberies.
The Independence Police Department is trying to identify a subject in reference to the robberies of hotels near I-70 and Noland Road in Independence from August 11, 2019 to August 31, 2019.
The robberies occurred at two different hotels located in the 4100 and 4200 block of S. Noland Road. They occurred at different times between around 11:00 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.
The suspect is a black male associated with both the pictured red and white vehicles. The suspect was armed with a black and silver handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, The Independence Police Department tips Hotline at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org
