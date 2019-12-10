INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered woman.
Carmen M. Hodges was reported missing December 4 and was last seen in the area of 24 Highway and River Boulevard.
Hodges is 52 years old, and is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighing 112 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Hodges is known to frequent McCoy Park and the 24 Highway corridor.
If you have any information on Hodges or her whereabouts, please contact the police department at 816-836-3600 or 816-325-7300.
