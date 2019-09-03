INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying subjects they would like to talk to.
Independence police detectives are attempting to identify the pictured subjects and would like to speak with them about their involvement in the officer involved shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 1 in the 19400 block of E 37th Terrace.
One of the black males pictured may go by the moniker “PT” and the white female pictured may go by the name “Jessica.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.
