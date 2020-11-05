123683162_3720903341275815_2180276830049266739_o.png

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Independence police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two burglary suspects.

The suspects are said to have been involved in a burglary at a convenience store near Blue Ridge Cutoff and US 40 Highway.

123842869_3720903291275820_6365573437382228540_n.png

Police said the suspects pulled the glass door off of the business, made entry and stole numerous items inside. The suspects fled the scene in a Lexus, but it was later recovered by police.

If you know who they are, please call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips line at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org

