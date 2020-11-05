INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Independence police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two burglary suspects.
The suspects are said to have been involved in a burglary at a convenience store near Blue Ridge Cutoff and US 40 Highway.
Police said the suspects pulled the glass door off of the business, made entry and stole numerous items inside. The suspects fled the scene in a Lexus, but it was later recovered by police.
If you know who they are, please call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips line at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org
