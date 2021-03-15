INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Independence Police are looking for missing 16-year-old, Kayla’s Arnold who was last seen on Saturday on foot.
Arnold is 5’2”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Independence police say that Arnold is believed to be a runaway and not to be in danger.
If you have any information on her location, contact Independence PD at (816) 325-7300.
