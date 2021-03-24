INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash that happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
A silver vehicle was traveling SB on Sterling near Blue Ridge Blvd, when it hit three people near the side of the road and then fled the scene.
One male victim died at the scene. The condition of the other two pedestrians is unknown at this time.
If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact the Independence Police Department at (816) 325-7300.
