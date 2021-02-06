INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The City of Independence has activated the Roger T. Sermon Community Center as a warming center beginning on Saturday, Feb. 6, through Wednesday, Feb. 10.
All individuals in need of a place to warm up and charge their electronic devices are welcome. Individuals entering the facility must wear a mask and participate in a health screening. If they do not have a mask, one will be provided to them. Overnight accommodations will be addressed on a case by case basis.
“As temperatures drop below 20 degrees and into the single digits overnight this weekend, we encourage the public to take precautions to protect themselves, their family members and their pets,” Independence Fire Chief Doug Short said. “Our Division of Emergency Preparedness is closely monitoring the weather and we will continue to provide updates to the public as they are made available. Please take steps to protect yourself and your family, and in an emergency please call 9-1-1.”
Warming Center Hours at this time are:
- Saturday, Feb. 6, 8 AM - 8PM
- Sunday, Feb. 7, 8 AM - 4PM
- Monday, Feb. 8, 8 AM - 8PM
- Tuesday, Feb. 9, 8 AM - 8PM
- Wednesday, Feb. 10, 8 AM - 8PM
