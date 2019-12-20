INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A dog that fell through the ice on a pond in Independence was saved by Independence police officers who tethered themselves together with a rope in order to rescue her.
After the dog, 2-year-old Lola, escaped from her house she then ventured down the road. Next thing she knew, she was clinging to ice after falling into a pond. Luckily a neighbor saw and was able to call for help.
“There’s so many, so many words and not enough words,” said Paige Likely, Lola’s owner. “She’s our everything.”
Likely said Christmas wouldn’t have been the same without the family dog.
“I’m just glad they got there as fast as they did,” she said.
“The dog was in there for an unknown amount of time and it wasn’t fighting anymore,” said Officer Cody Burch with the Independence Police Department. “It knew that it had no energy left. It was just hanging on and staring at us, just hoping that we’d do something for it.”
Without hesitation and on a day where temperatures were in the 20s, four officers tethered themselves to a rope and got into the icy water.
“On my way there, I was taking off my belt in the car, undoing all my stuff,” said Officer Leland Laulu.
“Leland and I went in,” Officer Burch recalled. “We had to break the ice. That was one of the harder things to get to her was the ice was just thick enough to where we had to break it to get through”.
Officers then passed Lola to each other, eventually getting her to dry ground. A neighbor even provided their home so officers could warm up with Lola by the fire.
As for Likely, who says Lola is like one of her children, she’s grateful for the officers heroism.
“We are very blessed to have her with us still today,” Likely said.
