KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An Independence police officer shot and killed a burglary suspect late Tuesday night.
It happened just before 10 p.m. in Kansas City. The suspect led police on a chase then stopped at Ninth Street and Monroe Avenue and started running. That's when the officer shot his gun.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene where a gun was also found.
Kansas City police are handling the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.