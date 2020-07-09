INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, the Independence Police Department shared a video of one of their officers almost being injured by a fleeing driver.
According to the police, the incident happened sometimes before 2 p.m. They did not give an exact location, but it did happen in the parking lot of a QuikTrip.
They said it all began when officers located the vehicle and its occupants, both of which matched the description of who'd stolen packages off of porches in Independence.
The video can be viewed here.
In the video that was taken by a civilian bystander, you can see the officer is reaching into the vehicle when the driver puts the car in reverse and hits the patrol vehicle. During that, it appears the officer’s foot was a risk of getting run over, but he manages to move out of the way and then falls to the ground.
The vehicle leaves the location and there was a pursuit, but officers discontinued that pursuit for safety reasons.
The officer “is fine” according to the police department.
The suspects have not been found yet. If you know who they car, call the Independence police tipline at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org. You can remain anonymous.
