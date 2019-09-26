JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 27-year-old has been charged in connection with a crash that involved an Independence officer.
Devan C. Hindt, who is from Sugar Creek, has been charged with driving while intoxicated.
The crash happened at about 7:50 a.m. Thursday on Truman Road near Swope Drive.
An investigation determined that Hindt’s truck turned in front of an Independence officer who was on a motorcycle, leading to the crash.
The officer sustained a hip injury, as well as road rash on other parts of his body.
Hindt was tested and it was found that he had an elevated level of alcohol in his blood.
Prosecutors requested a $30,000 bond.
