INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence Mayor Eileen Weir is dropping her build for re-election.
Weir was seeking a third term in Independence.
She ends her bid after finishing second in the primary election last week.
Her announcement also comes as the City of Independence faces controversy within its police department.
The city is investigating potential abuse of overtime pay in the department.
An officer logged 2,800 hours of overtime in 2021, making about $160,000 in extra pay.
