KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash Friday.
Police say the accident happened around 10:30 Friday night on I-435 at Holmes Road.
A Chevrolet Malibu was stopped in the middle lane of I-435 westbound when it was struck by a Chevrolet Cobalt. The driver of the Malibu, an 86-year-old man from Independence, was sent to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.
The driver of the Cobalt reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene.
No names or identities have been released.
