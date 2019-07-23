GREENE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – An Independence man has died after his vehicle crashed on westbound I-44, just three miles west of Springfield.
According to Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a rock, overturned and struck a road sign.
The driver, 31-year-old Larry McQueen, was ejected from the vehicle and was killed. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
