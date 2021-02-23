INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Sunday night, a man has been taken into custody for the second time within two months after causing a chaotic scene at Independence Center.
Police responded to Dicks Sporting Goods inside Independence Center after it was reported that Rayvon Lewis was armed with a bat from the store and screaming at people. An officer confronted him and fired a “bean bag round” to safely take him into custody.
Lewis prior incident at Independence Center in January, involved two other men. When an altercation started between the other two men, Lewis cocked a toy gun then pointed it in the air and at people in the crowd.
Independence police arrived minutes after receiving nine 911 calls and arrested all three men. Lewis was charged with making a terroristic threat, a state charge.
Lewis’s mother, Anntronette Williams, says her son was diagnosed with bipolar one last year. She says he’s been refusing to take his medications, and the incident at the mall was a manic episode.
“That’s what I think he might have wanted to do, but he’s going through a manic episode, so he was out of touch with reality at the time,” Williams said. “He doesn’t even have a record, a criminal record, by any means-- to try to label him as a terrorist is just totally beyond me and his character,” she said.
When Williams called the Jackson County Jail to tell them about his mental issues, she said she didn’t get much help.
“They told me immediately what his bond was but couldn’t tell me what he’d been charged with. We don’t have $2,500 to get him out. His bond is $25,000. He needs to get out of jail and go to the mental hospital and get mental medical attention,” she said.
Lewis told detectives he didn’t mean to harm anyone, and that he brought the toy gun to shoot a music video at the mall.
She recognizes that her son’s actions were wrong, but thinks he needs mental health treatment, not jail time. She believes if he can get help, he as a bright future as an artist and graphic designer. Police confirm Lewis does not have a criminal record, and say his behavior was odd.
