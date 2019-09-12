JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, an Independence man was found guilty of murdering his mother's fiancé.
A jury found 28-year-old William M. Miller-Kirkland guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
He will be sentenced on Oct. 25.
According to court records, Independence police went to the 1400 block of Osage St. on Dec. 28, 2017.
A woman told police that her son, Miller-Kirkland, had told her he’d gone to the house and shot her fiancé before fleeing in a truck.
Shortly before 3 a.m., police took him into custody.
A witness told police he shot the victim, Teddis Burns-El, one time. He fell to the floor and then Miller-Kirkland stood over the victim and shot him multiple times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.