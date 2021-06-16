JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 51-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly soliciting sex with and furnishing pornographic materials to a minor.
Robert C. Cowan Jr. is facing one felony charge of patronizing prostitution with a minor and five misdemeanor counts of furnishing pornographic materials to a minor.
According to court records, Cowan approached two teens in Independence about sending him pornographic pictures.
A detective later contacted Cowan, making him believe he was one of the teens.
They discussed the possibility of sending him pictures or videos of sex acts for money. Cowan also sent the pornographic videos to a detective and later asked to engage in sex acts, believing it was the minor.
The minors made Cowan aware of their age, according to a release from the prosecutor's office.
Independence police are asking anyone with information about this or similar incidents to contact them or call 816-474-TIPS.
