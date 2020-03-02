INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – An Independence man is in jail charged with making a terrorist threat for driving toward a middle school with an AK-47 last Monday. While schools were placed on a brief lockdown, police stopped Richard Vaughn before he reached Nowlin Middle School off Hardy Avenue.

Court records show someone called 911 to report that Vaughn was headed to Nowlin Middle School to take his own life. Police did not want a man with a gun near a school with children inside.

Dispatchers quickly found Vaughn’s address and the make, model and license plate number of the SUV he normally drove.

“He put children at risk. He made the threat,” parent Shannon Bass said.

A police officer spotted the SUV last Monday about eight blocks from Nowlin and tried to pull Vaughn over, but he refused to stop. Many parents worried when they learned of lockdowns at Nowlin and Korte Elementary that day.

“I was scared, but I knew deep down they were okay,” parent Nicki Hemphill said.

Police say Vaughn drove off the road and hopped out of the still moving SUV near 25th and Hardy with a rifle. The SUV kept going and crashed into a creek. Officers shot Vaughn, but he did survive.

He is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon accused of knowingly exhibiting the AK-47 in an angry or threatening manner.

“He didn’t make it to the school, that’s all that matters,” Bass said.

“From the time I got the initial call that they were going on lockdown, to the time that they sent out a message that they were releasing lockdown, was maybe a total of 15 minutes,” Hemphill said.

A witness told police Vaughn was known to use methamphetamine. A wooden box with paraphernalia was found inside the SUV he was driving along with a hand-written note.

“What was the point to go to a school to do something like that?” Hemphill questioned.

Parents said they are thankful dispatchers, police and school staff took the threat seriously and took quick action.

“There is no reason to involve a school. No reason at all. They are children,” Bass said.

Vaughn is being held on a $50,000 bond. If he posts bond, he cannot have a gun or ammunition or go within 2,500 feet of any school.

KCTV5 News reached out to the school district for comment, but have yet to hear back.