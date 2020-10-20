KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – An Independence man has been charged in the fatal shooting at a south KC McDonald’s on Monday.

28-year-old Kenny T. Moore faces second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court records, the Kansas City Police Department was called to 110th and Hickman Mills Drive on a reported shooting.

The victim, who has been identified as 35-year-old Rickey Arrington, was located and transported to an area hospital, where he later died of his gunshot wounds.

According to court documents, a video of the parking lot showed the defendant approaching the victim's driver's window. A gun can be seen in his hand. The victim's vehicle reverses and the defendant shoots. Then the defendant leaves the scene, running to the south.

Police units were patrolling in the area of 85th and Prospect Avenue when they saw the suspect's vehicle. Witnesses saw two males run from the vehicle, after a collision.

Police arrested the defendant near the 3200 block of East 85th. Detectives recovered firearms from the vehicle.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash bond.