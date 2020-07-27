KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - An Independence man has been charged in the fatal shooting Sunday of his wife, Daina M. Smith, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Monday.
41-year-old Ryan D. Smith faces second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to court documents, Independence police were dispatched to the 3600 block of South Greenwich Lane on reports that a man had shot his wife.
When officers arrived, they found a man who yelled, "that man shot my mom." Officers attempted to stop a Jeep after it left the residence. They stopped the vehicle and took Ryan into custody.
Ryan initially told police his wife had been shot by a stranger. They found Daina deceased inside.
Daina’s sons told police that one of them had received a call from a family friend who reported that Ryan told him something bad happened to his mom. When he called Ryan, he said, "I shot your mom in the head. I need help."
Witnesses said Daina had been unhappy with Ryan’s drinking.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.