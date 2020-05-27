KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – An Independence man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in her residence.
25-year-old Deon D. Sanders faces second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to court records, Sanders showed up at East Patrol in Kansas City and told police officers he had shot his girlfriend, Camry A. Alonzo, at a residence in Independence.
Independence police entered that residence to check on Alonzo and found her deceased in the bathroom fatally shot.
A nearby resident said shots were heard about 6 a.m. Sanders told police he had shot her that morning after coming home in the early morning.
He told police he found the front door open and the bathroom door locked. He called for Alonzo, then he fired shots into the door, he stated. He broke a hole into the door, opened it and found Alonzo.
He then took their child to another residence, he stated, then went to KCPD’s East Patrol to turn himself in.
Prosecutors requested a $250,000/10 percent bond.
