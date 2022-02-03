INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence City Manager's Office has been investigating a whistleblower report that claims a police department employees received "a significant amount of overtime to perform construction-related work within the Police Headquarters," according to a statement released by the city Thursday morning.
If the allegations are true, it would be an example of city money specifically approved for police activities instead being used for non-law enforcement purposes.
When the information was brought to the city, an initial internal investigation found the whistleblower's claims credible, the city manager said.
"Further, our Finance Department found additional procurement-related issues and brought these concerns to me," said City Manager Zach Walker. "This incident is inconsistent with our purchasing policy, our collective bargaining agreements, and our organizational values. I have already issued an immediate cease and desist on construction work and non-law-enforcement overtime for the department."
Following the initial city investigation, the city manager will now hand over the investigation to a third-party firm to determine how the situation happened and how to stop it from happening in the future, he said.
The city manager's entire statement is as follows:
Independence City Manager Zach Walker today issued a statement announcing the initial investigation into a whistleblower report related to concerns of overtime mismanagement related to non-law enforcement activities within the Independence Police Department.
"Earlier this week, my staff and I received a report from a whistle blower within our organization sharing concerns about the misuse of overtime in the Independence Police Department related to non-law enforcement activity. Specifically, this information suggested that an employee of the Independence Police Department was being paid a significant amount of overtime to perform construction-related work within the Police Headquarters.
An internal investigation was initiated, and concerns raised by the whistleblower were found to be credible. Further, our Finance Department found additional procurement related issues and brought these concerns to me.
In 2017, the residents of Independence, the City Council, and City staff worked together to create the Independence for all Strategic Plan. Two of the primary goals within this plan were fiscal responsibility and employee engagement. We have worked hard to highlight our duty as City staff to be wise stewards of the public resources that are entrusted to us. We have also been intentional about building trust within our organization and encouraging our employees that if they see something, they should say something. The actions of the staff member that brought this to my attention show that our work has been successful.
This incident is inconsistent with our purchasing policy, our collective bargaining agreements, and our organizational values. I have already issued an immediate cease and desist on construction work and non-law-enforcement overtime for the department. Today, I am announcing we will be opening an investigation using a third-party firm. The third-party firm will be tasked with performing an independent management review to determine how this practice was permitted as well providing recommendations to prevent this type of activity from occurring in the future.
We will reserve judgement until the conclusion of this investigation, and we will share findings to the greatest extent allowed by law.
To our staff, thank you for your continued assistance in making our community better. We strongly encourage you to utilize the regionwide STOPit Solutions whistleblower program if you see something you do not believe is right. You can call or submit concerns via the app."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.