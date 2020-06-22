INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The City of Independence will not enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan, following a recent and sustained increase in local COVID-19 cases, the city's mayor announced on Twitter on Monday morning.
The city entered the first phase of its reopening process June 1, opening city facilities on a limited basis and resuming in-person court dates, with precautions. During this time period, shelters and the skate park have been open, while community centers, senior centers and most sports facilities have remained closed.
Under Phase 2, which was set to begin July 1, sports facilities, playgrounds, spraygrounds, community centers, senior centers and historic sites would have opened. Mayor Eileen Weir posted a video on Twitter around 8 a.m. Monday letting residents know the city was delaying that phase, but did not commit to a new date.
She said city officials would continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation locally and assess the best steps moving forward.
Positive coronavirus cases in eastern Jackson County are the highest they have been during the pandemic, with many pointing toward both the increase in testing and recent reopenings as reasons why. Jackson County (not including Kansas City) saw an increase of 166 new cases last week, 131 new cases the week before, and 98 new cases the week before that.
The previous weekly high before the last three weeks was the week of March 28, when Jackson County saw 92 new cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.