INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The City of Independence has retained the counsel of former Jackson County chief deputy prosecutor Dan Nelson to take over the investigation involving multiple police officers who each received over $100,000 in overtime pay last year.
The situation came to light last week when the city manager revealed that an internal investigation---spurred by a whistleblower---found multiple discrepancies on how city money specifically earmarked for police use was being spent.
Chief among the concerns was an officer who received over $160,000 in overtime pay last year to conduct construction work at the police department, making that officer the highest paid city employee. That work included painting walls and replacing floor and ceiling tiles at the jail.
Nelson is currently with the Spencer Fane LLP law firm. He will serve the city as an independence special counsel overseeing the investigation, and has already begun reaching out to those involved to gather information, conduct interviews and review materials of the case.
"The city will rely on the results of his investigation to determine next steps regarding employee discipline, policies and procedures," according to a statement released Friday by the City of Independence. "The city is confident Mr. Nelson will provide the answers our taxpayers, employees and elected officials deserve."
After the investigation became public, the Independence City Council called an executive session for Wednesday night to discuss "personnel matters". That session was postponed when there weren't enough councilmembers in attendance to meet the quorum.
KCTV5 obtained copies of the overtime slips for the officers involved. They show an officer logged hours for painting walls, replacing flooring and ceiling tiles. Many of the slips read “per Chief Halsey.”
Former Chief Brad Halsey retired in early December. The man named to fill in, acting Police Chief Ken Janagin, is on administrative leave, according to a source close to the investigation.
City Manager Zach Walker, whose officer helped conduct the initial internal investigation and then brought the results to public light, pointed out to KCTV5 that the city has more than 30 vacant officer positions.
“It is not totally outside the realm of possibility that somebody who really put a priority on earning overtime, and dedicated themselves to taking every chance they got, would have earned a great deal of overtime,” said Walker. “We know that people want answers now and we’re working as quickly as we can to get those without rushing so fast we make our own errors in our investigation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.