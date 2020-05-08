INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, the Independence Fire Department identified a firefighter who died in the line of duty as David F. Jameson, Jr.
According to IFD, 52-year-old Jameson was also a hazardous material technician. He had been with the fire department of 23 years.
For the majority of career, he worked out of Station 5 in the southwestern side of the city.
“David’s history included many letters of commendation and heroism during his career,” the statement from IFD said.
Jameson leaves behind 10 children, as well as his two brothers, two sisters, mother, and grandmother.
“The City of Independence and IAFF Local 781 would like to express our condolences to the family of David and will proudly honor his passing with the most fitting Fire Service traditions,” Lewis said. “He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters serving in the Fire Service.”
Mayor Eileen Weir and City Manager Zach Walker extended their condolences to Jameson’s family, the fire department and city.
“It is with a heavy heart that we mark the passing of one of our own during these already challenging times,” they said. “We thank our citizens for the outpouring of support for the Independence Fire Department and know they are anxious to help mark the sacrifice of Firefighter Jameson and his commitment to our community for more than two decades."
"Every member of his family and the department that I have spoken with have only kind words to say of a man that loved to laugh, was dedicated to his career and cared deeply for his family," they said. "Saying goodbye suddenly is never easy but we know that we will work through this together.”
Details about the funeral arrangements will be announced when they are completed.
