INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An Independence firefighter has died in the line of duty.
According to the city of Independence, the fire happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday in the 9600 block of 33rd St. South.
Upon arriving at the scene, one of the firefighters began experiencing shortness of breath. That firefighter remained in the pumper truck while others dealt with the fire.
Crews determined that the fire was an illegal open burn.
Then, when they returned to the pumper truck, they found that the firefighter was now unresponsive.
They immediately started treating him medically and he was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center for further treatment.
He was later pronounced dead.
No other information is available at this time.
Later in the day, Missouri Governor Mike Parson released the following statement: "This afternoon, an Independence Firefighter suffered a medical emergency at a fire scene and died despite efforts to revive him. Teresa and I are saddened at news of this line of duty death and offer prayers of support for his family and brothers and sisters in the Fire Service."
