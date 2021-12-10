INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Fire Department on Friday morning issued a burn ban through the weekend because of high winds that are expected in the Kansas City area over the next few days.
The burn ban goes into effect immediately and goes through 8 a.m. Monday. The ban includes all outside or open fires except for home grilling.
"The ban is a result of high winds which are forecasted to be up to 10-20 mph beginning today and continuing through the weekend," the fire department said. "Citizens are reminded to properly dispose of smoking materials, fireplace logs and barbeque charcoal by placing them in a metal containing after dousing with water."
