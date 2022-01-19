INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence Fire Department has issued a burn ban that is effective until 8 a.m. on Jan. 20.
This applies to all outside or open fires, except for residential barbecuing.
The ban was issued because of high winds that are forecasted to be around 20-30 mph for the next 24 hours.
Residents are reminded to properly dispose of smoking materials, fireplace logs, and charcoal by putting them in a metal container after dousing them with water.
If you have additional questions, you can contact the Fire Prevention Division of the Independence Fire Department at 816-325-7121 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
