INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- On top of trying to get through a global pandemic, some people in the metro are now faced with flooded out homes. Now, a family in Independence is left picking up the soggy pieces of their home.
After yesterday’s flash flooding in the Kansas City, there are a lot of vehicles with water damage on both the interior and exterior. In places like Independence, some people saw a different type of damage.
Alex Tabora’s home on Stone Street in Independence was flooded.
The newly remodeled basement was being used as a two-bedroom apartment for his sister and her kids.
“At 3 o’clock, we already had like three feet of water on the apartment,” they said.
“After maybe 45 minutes, the water was going too high,” Tabora said. “So, we tried to take as much stuff out so that we don’t get everything wet.”
They were able to save some things, but much was lost.
Tabora said he believes the heavy rain backed up their sewer line.
“When everything happened, I called the city and I told them what the situation is and they say there are too many people that are calling with the same problem,” Tabora said.
Meghan Lewis, Public Information Officer for the City of Independence, sent KCTV5 News the following statement about the flooding:
"We received more than 80 calls related to flooded basements yesterday due to the rains we've received this week. We encourage our residents to let us know of flooding during these events so that we can check stormsewer issues and will be investigating these reports in the coming days."
As for Tabora, he and his sister’s family plan on living together upstairs until he can get the basement fixed.
