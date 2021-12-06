INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- What started out as a crash on the highway turned into a shooting in a neighborhood Monday morning in Independence.
Police first responded in reference to a traffic collision at 291 Highway and Gudgell Avenue. That incident "proceeded into a nearby neighborhood" at Cogan Drive and Milton Drive and resulted in a shooting, according to the Independence Police Department.
One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, while another person was taken into custody, police said.
No other details were available. Officers are on-scene investigating the incident.
