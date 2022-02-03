INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An outside firm is investigating overtime in Independence. The city says its internal investigation found an officer at the police department logged thousands of overtime hours.
According to City Manager Zach Walker, those hours were spent fixing issues at the city jail, not serving the citizens of Independence.
“This is in no way okay,” Walker said. “This is in no way acceptable.”
A city employee told him there was a grave overtime oversight, so the city initiated an internal investigation. Their findings proved the tipster was correct.
The investigation found the city paid an officer 2,800 hours of overtime for tasks Walker calls “handyman” jobs.
Walker said he knew the police department needed improvements to its jail to protect everyone in the building.
“What we didn’t know was, and what was not our expectation was, that this work would be performed by a member of law enforcement.”
Walker said tasks could and should have been done by a maintenance employee, costing the city significantly less.
“It’s really offensive not only to me but I think to the community as a whole,” Walker said. “I think every government employee would tell you they feel they have a responsibility to be wise stewards of the public dollars. But, that’s really especially important for me here because of our socioeconomic demographics in this community.”
The median income in Independence in just over $50,000.
Walker told KCTV5 an officer in that position should take home about $70,000 a year. Overtime added around $170,000 to their take home pay, totaling almost a quarter million dollars.
“Mathematically it doesn’t add up,” Walker said.
The average worker logs about 2,080 annually at their 9 to 5. The officer at the center of this investigation clocked close to 4,800 hours.
The city of Independence is hiring an outside firm to investigate. The city plans to release a full report at the conclusion of the investigation.
