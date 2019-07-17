INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- There are new calls Wednesday night for an Independence city council member to resign after he said most discount smoke shops are owned by “Middle Easterns” who “will sell anything out the back door.”
KCTV5 News called and emailed council member Curt Dougherty asking him to go on camera to discuss those statements but haven’t heard back.
Those calling for Curt Dougherty’s resignation say implying Americans with Middle Eastern origins sell “anything out the back door” implies criminal activity and reinforces negative stereotypes.
On July 15th during this recorded city council meeting, Councilman Curt Dougherty was discussing amendments he would like to add to an ordinance regarding medical marijuana. He then spoke about other businesses the city had placed caps on.
“You know we cap a lot of things. We cap payday loan businesses. You know we had all the talk on that. That’s been really a good thing. We’ve capped pawnshops. That’s worked out. You know pawnshops. You know everybody would steal it and pawn it in the middle of the night. So we throttled that back. Tattoo shops that’s anxious to tattoo a teenager who can only live only in the moment. Discount smoke shops owned by mostly “Middle Easterns” who will sell anything out the back door,” Councilman Curt Dougherty said at the June 15 Independence City Council Meeting.
“It’s such an insulting statement honestly. What was the purpose of that statement?” Mohamed Odah, CAIR Representative, said.
Members of the Kansas Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, called for Dougherty’s resignation in a news release.
“If he is aware of them selling something then he needs to get on the phone to police and report it. If he is not, he just made an ugly statement without any justification,” Odah said.
KCTV5 News wanted to ask Dougherty questions about his statements and calls for his resignation. When we called his city office, his mailbox was full.
KCTV5 News couldn’t leave a message. So we emailed him directly and called the city’s public information officer but did not receive any comment.
“The damage is done. We’d like to see him resign his position. He is not in our opinion fit to represent the community at large with such biased views. With such derogatory remarks,” Odah said. “I would have loved to see the audience say, ‘sir you’ve made a mistake. You are discriminating.’”
